Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

