Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

