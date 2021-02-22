Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 287 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

