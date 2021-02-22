Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,476 shares of company stock worth $7,537,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.