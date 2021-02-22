Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

