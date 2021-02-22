Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $98.19 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 545.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

