Biofrontera AG (BFRA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on March 4th

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Biofrontera has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $175.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.25.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

