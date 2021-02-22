Biofrontera AG (BFRA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on March 4th

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
NASDAQ BFRA opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Biofrontera has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $175.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.25.
About Biofrontera
