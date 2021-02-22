BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $779,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

