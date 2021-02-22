B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BMRRY stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.36.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

