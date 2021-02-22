Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,446,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after buying an additional 514,898 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

