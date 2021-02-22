Bp Plc Has $1.30 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,206.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

