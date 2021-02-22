Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($0.29). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,790,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.