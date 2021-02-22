Brokers Set Expectations for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.41 on Monday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

