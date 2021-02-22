Brokers Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Stop Order

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit