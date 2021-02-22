Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$106.50

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.85.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$101.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$102.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$98.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.42.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

