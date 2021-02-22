Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.50.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$114.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$115.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

