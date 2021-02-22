Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.61.
CNQ stock opened at C$34.98 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$40.65. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of -70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
