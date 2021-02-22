Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.61.

CNQ stock opened at C$34.98 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$40.65. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of -70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,003,285.82. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.32, for a total transaction of C$93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,060.36. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,350 shares of company stock worth $764,991 and sold 196,350 shares worth $6,200,524.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

