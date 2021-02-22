Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$193.13.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$179.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.79. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$183.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

