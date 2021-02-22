CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

CDW stock opened at $160.75 on Monday. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

