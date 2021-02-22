CIBC Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
CCL.B opened at C$65.15 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.