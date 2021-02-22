CIBC Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B opened at C$65.15 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at C$1,023,600. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Insiders sold 83,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,571 in the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.