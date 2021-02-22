ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of CNOB opened at $23.02 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $915.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

