Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,113 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after acquiring an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.47 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

