Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,950,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $668,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

