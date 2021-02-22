Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 64 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

