Critical Contrast: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 5 0 2.83 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 8 5 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 3.12 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.32 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.36

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Risk and Volatility

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers. In addition, the company offers various financing solutions, such as financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets, and securities services for large corporates and institutions. Further, it provides various products and services within institutional asset management, private banking, and life and pensions areas. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded on June 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.