Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 70,110 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 329,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.