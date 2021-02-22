Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 70,110 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 329,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit