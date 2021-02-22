Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6,827.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $134.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $134.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

