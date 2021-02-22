Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 957.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

OTIS opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

