Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

GWX stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

