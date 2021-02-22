Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

