Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.46 ($72.31).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.22 and its 200 day moving average is €54.07. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

