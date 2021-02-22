Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.11 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DPH stock opened at GBX 3,588 ($46.88) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,625.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,379.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

