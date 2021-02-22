Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.11 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DPH stock opened at GBX 3,588 ($46.88) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,625.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,379.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.