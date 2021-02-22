DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

