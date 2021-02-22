Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 15-1 split was announced on Friday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $686.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $717.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

