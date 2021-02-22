Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 15-1 split was announced on Friday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $686.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $717.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit