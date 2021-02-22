Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

