Dock Price Tops $0.0356 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00734160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00041184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00056684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018364 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.82 or 0.04403169 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.