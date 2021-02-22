Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Raised to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.42 million and a PE ratio of -22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.31.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

