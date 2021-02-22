Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Raised to C$16.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.42 million and a PE ratio of -22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.31.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit