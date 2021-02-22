Dropbox, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

DBX stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

