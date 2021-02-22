E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.54 on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

