Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

