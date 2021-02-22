Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECPG opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

