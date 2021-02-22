Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.