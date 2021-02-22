Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ManTech International Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

