Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

