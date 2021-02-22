FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

