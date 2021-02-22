FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

