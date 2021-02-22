Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

FL opened at $51.86 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

