Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.87 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

