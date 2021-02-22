Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 18,903 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

