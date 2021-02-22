Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $199,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $841.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

